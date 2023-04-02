In 2022, almost all the major showers were gatecrashed by the Moon, its bright light overpowering dimmer meteors, reducing the number that could be seen.

Starting with the Lyrid meteor shower in April, 2023 is going to be a great year for meteor showers.

This year, all the major showers occur near to new Moon, meaning it will be both dimmer and below the horizon for most of the night.

Geminid meteor shower photographed by Meena Singelee, Schwartzsee, Zermatt, Switzerland, 13 December 2021.

Another factor affecting how many meteors you can expect to see is how prolific the meteor shower is, which is measured by its Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR).

This is the number of meteors you would see under perfect conditions, if the shower was coming from directly overhead.

In reality, the number you will see will be significantly less, closer to half.

Perseid Meteor Shower Aug 11-12 2015 by Michael Rosinski, Howell, Michigan, USA.

What is a meteor shower?

From Earth, we see meteors in the sky when particles of interstellar dust enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds.

They burn up and leave a momentary - but visible to the naked eye - streak across the night sky.

Often, the meteor you see in the night sky is simply a 'random' - or sporadic, to be precise - meteor.

But at certain times of the year, as Earth orbits the Sun our planet ploughs through denser streams of particles left behind by comets.

These are meteor showers, and each annual shower gets its name from the constellation from which they appear to emanate (known as the 'radiant').

Below are the dates of the meteor showers in 2023 where the Moon will be most favourable.

You can find out more about the science in our guide on what causes meteor showers, and for more info on how to observe them, read our guide on when the next meteor shower is occurring.

2023's best meteor showers

Lyrid meteor shower

When: 16–25 April

16–25 April Peak: 22/23 April

22/23 April ZHR: 15-20

Perseid meteor shower

When: 17 July–24 August

17 July–24 August Peak: 13 August

13 August ZHR: 100–150

Draconid meteor shower

When: 6–10 October

6–10 October Peak: 7 October

7 October ZHR: 5

Orionid meteor shower

When: 2 October–7 November

2 October–7 November Peak: 21/22 October

21/22 October ZHR: 20

Leonid meteor shower

When: 6–30 November

6–30 November Peak: 17/18 November

17/18 November ZHR: 10–15

Geminid meteor shower

When: 7–17 December

7–17 December Peak: 13/14 December

13/14 December ZHR: 150

