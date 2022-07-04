Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist revealed

The shortlisted images from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 competition have been revealed by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is the world's biggest astrophotography competition and each year sees thousands of photographers from around the world submit their images of the night sky in the hope of scooping the top prize

Entrants can submit astro images across a range of categories including Skyscapes, Stars & Nebulae, Aurorae, Galaxies, Our Moon and Our Sun, among others.

Electric Wizardry by Shane Turgeon, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Category: Aurorae. Equipment: Canon 1DX camera, 14mm f/2.5, ISO 1000, 6-second exposure

2022 marks the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition's 14th year, with the winning images due to be announced in September.

£10,000 will be awarded to the overall winner, with runners-up and highly commended entries in each category receiving £1,500 and £750 respectively.

But for now, here's a selection of some of the judges' favourite images this year.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 shortlist

Skyscapes

Stars & Nebulae

People & Space

Aurorae

Galaxies

Our Moon

Our Sun

Planets, Comets & Asteroids

The Annie Maunder Prize for Digital Innovation

The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Digital Innovation

Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year