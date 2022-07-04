Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist revealed

See the shortlisted images from Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14.

The Starry Sky Over the World’s Highest National Highway by Yang Sutie, Shannan, Tibet. Equipment: SIGMA ILCE-1 camera, 20 mm f/2.8, ISO 800, 245-second total exposure.
By
Published: July 5, 2022 at 12:01 am
The shortlisted images from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 competition have been revealed by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is the world's biggest astrophotography competition and each year sees thousands of photographers from around the world submit their images of the night sky in the hope of scooping the top prize

Entrants can submit astro images across a range of categories including Skyscapes, Stars & Nebulae, Aurorae, Galaxies, Our Moon and Our Sun, among others.

For imaging tips, read our beginners' guide to astrophotography or our tutorial on deep-sky astrophotography.

Electric Wizardry by Shane Turgeon, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Category: Aurorae. Equipment: Canon 1DX camera, 14mm f/2.5, ISO 1000, 6-second exposure
2022 marks the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition's 14th year, with the winning images due to be announced in September.

£10,000 will be awarded to the overall winner, with runners-up and highly commended entries in each category receiving £1,500 and £750 respectively.

You can keep up with the competition by following BBC Sky at Night Magazine or Royal Museums Greenwich on social media, or by following the hashtag #APY14.

But for now, here's a selection of some of the judges' favourite images this year.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 shortlist

Skyscapes

Circles and Curves, by Sean Goebel, California, USA. Category: Skyscapes. Equipment: Sony ILCE-7RIII camera, 12 mm f/2.8, ISO 2000, 33 x 4-minute exposures

Stars & Nebulae

NGC 6888 – The Crescent Nebula by Bray Falls, Auberry, California, USA. Category: Stars &amp; Nebulae. Equipment: ZWO-ASI6200MM-Cool camera, 3654 mm f/9, 45 hours of 10-minute exposures.

People & Space

Moonrise Over Los Angeles by Sean Goebel, Los Angeles, California, USA. Category: People &amp; Space. Equipment: Sony ILCE-7M3 camera, 324 mm f/8, ISO 200, 1/60-second exposure

Aurorae

Spectrum, by Stefan Liebermann, Vestrahorn, Iceland. Category: Aurorae Equipment: Sony ILCE-7SM3 camera, 14 mm f/1.8, 2-second exposure.

Galaxies

Arp 271: Cosmic Collision by Mark Hanson, Mike Selby, El Sauce Observatory, Río Hurtado, Coquimbo Region, Chile. Category: Galaxies. Equipment: CDK 1000 telescope, FLI 16803 camera,6000 mm f/6, 32 hours total exposure. RGB values captured using RiDK 700 FL 4900 telescope.

Our Moon

Inverted Minerals by Noah Kujawski, Lakeville, Minnesota, USA. Category: Our Moon. Equipment: Celestron CPC 1100 telescope, ZWO-ASI183MC camera (uncooled), 2800 mm f/10, 6-millisecond video frame.

Our Sun

Solar Inferno by Stuart Green, Preston, Lancashire, UK. Category: Our Sun. Equipment: Basler acA1920-155um camera, 5100 mm f/34, 2,500 x 0.02-second exposures (50-second total exposure). Using a home-built telescope fitted with a Lunt 35 H-alpha etalon filter.

Planets, Comets & Asteroids

The Jovian Family by Damian Peach, Río Hurtado, Coquimbo, Chile. Category: Planets, Comets &amp; Asteroids. Equipment: ZWO ASI174MM camera, multiple video frames.

The Annie Maunder Prize for Digital Innovation

Busy Star by Sergio Díaz Ruiz, using open source data from NOAA GOES-16, Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI)

The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Digital Innovation

Messier 78 by David Loose, Blanco, Texas, USA. Category: The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer. Equipment: ZWO ASI071MC Pro camera, 382 mm f/5.9, 90 x 300-second exposures. Using a William Optics Gran Turismo 81 IV telescope fitted with a Optolong L-Pro lens.

Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

IC 1871 – A Little Devil Riding on the Head of a Dragon by Nan Wang, Binyu Wang, Location: Enjoy Observatory, China. Category: Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Equipment: ZWO ASI6200MM PRO camera, 1100 mm f/7.3, 32-hour total exposure

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

