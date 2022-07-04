Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist revealed
See the shortlisted images from Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14.
The shortlisted images from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 competition have been revealed by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year is the world's biggest astrophotography competition and each year sees thousands of photographers from around the world submit their images of the night sky in the hope of scooping the top prize
Entrants can submit astro images across a range of categories including Skyscapes, Stars & Nebulae, Aurorae, Galaxies, Our Moon and Our Sun, among others.
For imaging tips, read our beginners' guide to astrophotography or our tutorial on deep-sky astrophotography.
2022 marks the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition's 14th year, with the winning images due to be announced in September.
£10,000 will be awarded to the overall winner, with runners-up and highly commended entries in each category receiving £1,500 and £750 respectively.
But for now, here's a selection of some of the judges' favourite images this year.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 shortlist
Skyscapes
Stars & Nebulae
People & Space
Aurorae
Galaxies
Our Moon
Our Sun
Planets, Comets & Asteroids
The Annie Maunder Prize for Digital Innovation
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Digital Innovation
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
