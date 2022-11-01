Dwarf planet Ceres is moving through the constellation Leo this month, appearing like a mag. +8.8 star but moving over time.

The best time to see Ceres in Leo will be 1 - 10 November.

On the morning of 1 November at around 03:00 UT it sits 19 arcminutes south of the mag. +6.3 star HIP 54688.

Chart showing the path of dwarf planet Ceres through sky, November 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

From here it makes its way east-​southeast through Leo, toward, through and beyond the famous Leo Triplet, a collection of three distinctive galaxies – mag. +9.6 M65, mag. +9.7 M66 and mag. +10.4 NGC 3628 – near the Lion’s back leg.

At 03:00 UT on the morning of 3 November, Ceres sits 1.5° south of Chertan (Theta (θ) Leonis) and 1.2° west-northwest of the Triplet, moving toward the Triplet.

On the morning of 6 November it begins its passage between the northern member NGC 3628 and the southern pair M65 and M66.

Leo Triplet - LRGB by Simon Todd, Haywards Heath, UK.

NGC 3628 is known as the Hamburger Galaxy, its distinctive almost rectangular appearance, with a dark dust lane running along its centre, appearing like the popular fast food seen side-on.

The passage is brief, Ceres taking a day to cross the apparent width of NGC 3628.

On 7 November at 03:00 UT, it lies around 9 arcminutes from the core of this galaxy.

The Hamburger Galaxy by Mark Shelton, Birmingham, UK, 20 December 2020–21 January 2021.

A view of the general area on the morning of 8 November shows Ceres just east of the Triplet and now east-southeast of NGC 3628.

At 03:00 UT, it appears separated from NGC 3628 by about the same distance as that between M65 and M66.

Ceres continues east-southeast, a bright Moon now interfering with the view.

On 21 November, Ceres lies 40 arcminutes north of mag. +11.4 galaxy NGC 3810.

This guide originally appeared in the November 2022 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.