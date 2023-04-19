In just a few hours, in the early morning of 20 April 2023, a rare sort of solar eclipse will be visible from a very narrow path through the southern hemisphere.

This 'hybrid eclipse' will begin at 01:34 UTC on 20 April, with the greatest eclipse taking place at 04:16 UTC.

Anyone observing totality will either be on the thin stretches of land where such a feat will be possible, or positioned on a boat in the ocean!

The 20 April 2023 hybrid solar eclipse strikes Western Australia, Timor-Leste and West Papua. Credit: Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

There are two types of central solar eclipse: total and annular. What is happening on 20 April is a bit of both.

The eclipse begins in the Indian Ocean at sunrise and ends at sunset in the Pacific.

Most of the Ningaloo Eclipse will be visible from sea, but it will be observable from narrow regions of land in Western Australia, Timor-Leste and West Papua.

For more on the science of the eclipse and what you will see, read Jamie Carter's fantastic guide on the 20 April hybrid solar eclipse.

About 20,000 people are expected to visit the Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia for the 20 April 2023 hyrid eclipse. Credit: Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

20 April hybrid eclipse live streams

Most of us will not manage to watch the eclipse in person, but luckily Timeanddate.com and NASA are live streaming the whole thing.

You can find these live streams below.

NASA