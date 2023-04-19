How to watch the 20 April hybrid solar eclipse online
Only a small few will get to see totality during tomorrow's hybrid solar eclipse, but it will be possible to watch it online.
In just a few hours, in the early morning of 20 April 2023, a rare sort of solar eclipse will be visible from a very narrow path through the southern hemisphere.
This 'hybrid eclipse' will begin at 01:34 UTC on 20 April, with the greatest eclipse taking place at 04:16 UTC.
Anyone observing totality will either be on the thin stretches of land where such a feat will be possible, or positioned on a boat in the ocean!
- Find out when the next eclipse is taking place
There are two types of central solar eclipse: total and annular. What is happening on 20 April is a bit of both.
The eclipse begins in the Indian Ocean at sunrise and ends at sunset in the Pacific.
Most of the Ningaloo Eclipse will be visible from sea, but it will be observable from narrow regions of land in Western Australia, Timor-Leste and West Papua.
For more on the science of the eclipse and what you will see, read Jamie Carter's fantastic guide on the 20 April hybrid solar eclipse.
20 April hybrid eclipse live streams
Most of us will not manage to watch the eclipse in person, but luckily Timeanddate.com and NASA are live streaming the whole thing.
You can find these live streams below.
NASA
Time & Date
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.