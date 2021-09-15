Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch: Livestream

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission –the first space mission with an all-civilian crew – is set to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 00:02UT on 16 September.

In a watershed moment for civilian spaceflight, the Inspiration4 mission will launch a Crew Dragon capsule operated by four astronauts on a three day orbital mission.

The mission is commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments who is also a qualified pilot. He will be joined by medical officer Hayley Arceneaux from St Jude Children's Research Hospital and a paediatric cancer survivor; mission specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and mission pilot Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and trained pilot.

While in orbit, the crew will be performing several experiments to test the effects of spaceflight on the human body, as well as raising money for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Live stream the launch here.