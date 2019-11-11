Transit of Mercury 2019 Livestream
Watch the November 11 2019 Mercury Transit live as it happens
By
Published: November 11, 2019 at 9:28 am
On 11 November 2019, the planet Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun. Between 12:35 and 16:22 GMT, the dark spot of the planet's shadow will move across the Sun's disc.
Remember: NEVER look at the Sun directly without eye protection such as a solar filter.
You can read more about the event, including how to observe the transit of Mercury for yourself, here.
