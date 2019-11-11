Transit of Mercury 2019 Livestream

Watch the November 11 2019 Mercury Transit live as it happens

Composite image of Mercury transiting across the sun on 9 May, 2016, as seen by HMI on NASA's Solar Dynamics Obersvatory. Credit: NASA/SDO
By
Published: November 11, 2019 at 9:28 am
On 11 November 2019, the planet Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun. Between 12:35 and 16:22 GMT, the dark spot of the planet's shadow will move across the Sun's disc.

Remember: NEVER look at the Sun directly without eye protection such as a solar filter.

You can read more about the event, including how to observe the transit of Mercury for yourself, here.

Authors

Elizabeth Pearson
Ezzy Pearson

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

