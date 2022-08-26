The James Webb Space Telescope's images continue to amaze and inspire us all, with their depictions of planetary nebulae, galaxies, images of Jupiter and vistas of the deep Universe.

But what do these images actually show, what scientific instruments does the Webb Telescope have and what secrets might the telescope uncover over the coming decades?

In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, instrument scientist Dr Pamela Klaassen reveals the science behind how JWST studies the cosmos, what its images show us, and the secrets it might uncover.

We also discuss the Square Kilometre Array Organisation and how this brand new ground-based observatory will work in tandem with the Webb Telescope to unlock the secrets of the Universe.

