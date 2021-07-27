Jupiter is the undisputed King of the Planets. It’s a gas giant, its huge mass made up of hydrogen and helium.

Advertisement

Jupiter's upper atmosphere is streaked by dark belts and white zones – streams of clouds that blow in alternating directions around the planet.

Caught between these are several huge storms. The largest of these, the Great Red Spot, has been raging for at least 150 years and could easily swallow the entire Earth.

Jupiter's belts, zones and Great Red Spot, as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope, 27 June 2019

Yet these features only make up the top few hundred km of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

It’s thought that some kind of solid core lies at Jupiter’s heart, as the density of the planet would be incredibly intense, but no one is sure exactly what this core would look like or what it’s made of.

Jupiter's enormous mass and rapid spin mean that it balloons out at the equator, making the planet look like it's been squashed at the poles; a shape known as an 'oblate spheroid'.

For a demonstration of this, watch our video How does spinning change the shape of planets?

Jupiter's huge mass influences the entire Solar System, particularly the asteroid belt where the constant tug of the planet has created openings in the belt known as the Kirkwood gaps.

Jupiter's temperature

Jupiter's average temperature is thought to be roughly minus 145°C (minus 234 degrees Fahrenheit), however this is just the temperature of the planet's clouds.

Jupiter's core temperature could be as hot as 24,000°C (43,000 degrees Fahrenheit).

Facts about Jupiter

Diameter: 142,984km at equator (11.2 times Earth), 133,708km through poles (10.5 times Earth)

142,984km at equator (11.2 times Earth), 133,708km through poles (10.5 times Earth) Mass: 1898 trillion trillion kg (318 times Earth)

1898 trillion trillion kg (318 times Earth) Distance from the Sun: 778.6 million km (5.27 AU)

778.6 million km (5.27 AU) Length of day: 9.9 hours

9.9 hours Length of year: 11.9 years

11.9 years Number of moons: 79

79 Average temperature: -110ºC

-110ºC No of spacecraft visitors: 6

6 Type of planet: Gas giant

An image of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot, captured during the Voyager mission. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Why is it called Jupiter?

The planet is named after the king of the gods, Jupiter (Zeus in Greek) because of its impressive brightness.

Jupiter’s moons have had many different names and designations over the years but are now officially named after characters from Greek and Roman myths, most of whom were one of Jupiter’s many lovers.

How to observe Jupiter

A view of Jupiter in the constellation of Leo, Alaska, USA, 30 March 2016, by John Chumack, using a Canon EOS 6D DSLR camera and 14mm lens. Credit: John Chumack

Jupiter is best observed during opposition, when it makes its closest approach to Earth.

During this time the planet is clearly visible to the naked eye as the fourth brightest object in the sky after the Sun, Moon and Venus.

Through binoculars or a small telescope you should be able to make out the Galilean moons – Jupiter’s four largest and closest moons – as well as features such as the Great Red Spot.

With high magnification you should see the planet’s bands come into view, provided Earth's atmosphere isn’t too turbulent.

What missions have explored Jupiter?

An artist's depiction of the Juno spacecraft in orbit above Jupiter's Great Red Spot. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Jupiter has been explored by 6 spacecraft but 4 of these were brief flyby missions. The problem with observing Jupiter for any longer than a few hours is radiation.

The planet has an enormous and incredibly strong magnetic field that traps charged particles, creating belts of intense radiation that can cook spacecrafts' electronics.

The two orbiters that have spent time at Jupiter, the Galileo spacecraft and the Juno spacecraft, were built to resist the worst effects of radiation.

NASA's Juno mission is still in orbit at Jupiter, peering beneath the planet’s cloud layer using a combination of gravitational and magnetic measurements, as well as observing at wavelengths that the top layers of the atmosphere are transparent to, allowing the spacecraft to look below the cloud deck.

Jupiter missions

Pioneer 10 (1973, NASA)

Pioneer 11 (1974, NASA)

Voyager 1 (1979, NASA)

Voyager 2 (1979, NASA)

Galileo (1995, NASA)

Juno (2016, NASA)

Images of Jupiter

Below is a selection of pictures of Jupiter captured by astrophotographers and BBC Sky at Night Magazine readers.

For advice on photographing Jupiter yourself, read our guide on how to photograph planets or our beginner's guide to astrophotography.

Advertisement

And if you've managed to photograph the Gas Giant, don't forget to send us your images or share them with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jupiter by Stuart Powell, Leeds, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher ED80 DS-Pro, EQ5 (RA and Dec Motors), Philips SP880 webcam

Jupiter by Chris Casey, Wickford, Essex, UK. Equipment: NexstarSE 5", Philips SPC900

Spot the Difference by Tom Howard, Crawley, Sussex, UK. Equipment: Celestron C11, EQ6, x2.5 Televue Powermate, DBK21 camera.

Jupiter by Joseph Broadhurst, UK. Equipment: SPC900N Webcam, SharpCap, Registax 6.

Jupiter by Lee Housden, Essex, UK. Equipment: 8" CPC, 2x Barlow, DBK CCD.

Jupiter by Lee Housden, Essex, UK. Equipment: Celestron CPC 8", DBK CCD, IR blocking filter.

Jupiter 5th November by Brian S Parker, Wales, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 100mm ED, Neq6 Pro Mount, Philips Webcam, 2x Powermate

Jupiter 5th November by Brian S Parker, Wales, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 100mm ED, Neq6 Pro Mount, Philips Webcam

Jupiter 5th November by Brian S Parker, Wales, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 100mm ED, Neq6 Pro Mount, Philips Webcam

Jupiter 03/12/11 by Joseph Broadhurst, Telford, Shropshire, UK. Equipment: Meade LX90 8", SPC900 WebCam, IR Filter, Registax 6

Jupiter by Jennie Dummett, Wales, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher Skyliner 200p Dob, Celestron X-Cel LX 2.3mm, Lumix DMC-FX33

Jupiter 27th Jan 2012 by David Burr, Wimborne, Dorset, UK. Equipment: Celestron 8" reflector, motorised mount, Philips Webcam.

Jupiter by Thomas Davison, Somerset, UK. Equipment: 130mm reflector, Phillips SPC Adapted Webcam.

Jupiter by Alan Fennah, Wirral, Merseyside. Equipment: 8" Orion-Optics Newtonian, Philips SPC900NC webcam.

Jupiter by Tony Clements, Longwick, Buckinghamshire, UK. Equipment: 6" Newtonian reflector, X2 Barlow lens, 20mm Plossl eyepiece, Pentax Kx, 18-55mm lens

Jupiter by Iain Pugh-Wood, Gloucester, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher Explorer 130P Reflector, Orion Starshoot Solar System Colour Imager IV

Jupiter by Simon Rowland, Ponteland, Northumberland, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 200p Newtonian HEQ5, two 2x Barlows, SPC900NC webcam.

Jupiter 23.33 UT, 14.11.12 by Dave Finnigan, Halesowen, W. Midlands, UK. Equipment: 8" Meade LX200, EQ mount, Meade TeleXtender 3x, Baader IR/UV filter, DBK21AU04.AS CCD

Jupiter 9th January 2013 @19.34 by Ralph Smyth, Lisburn, County Antrim, N. Ireland. Equipment: Celestron C8SCT, GSO x3 ED Barlow lens, DBK618 CCD, Baader IR Cut filter.

Jupiter by Jennie Dummett, Wales, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 200p Dobsonian, Celestron X-Cel LX 7mm, Samsung MV8005

Jupiter in broad daylight, 16:25, 19th February 2013 by Steve Ward, Red Lodge, Suffolk, UK. Equipment: Canon EOS1000D,. Skywatcher ED80Pro, 1.8 x Barlow, EQ3-2, APT.

Jupiter by Ronan Monaghan, Belleek, N. Ireland. Equipment: Lifecam Webcam, Skywatcher 150p

Jupiter by Bill McSorley, Leeds, UK. Equipment: SW 150P Newtonian, EQ3-2 Mount, Phillips SPC900 webcam.

Jupiter by Mark Batehup, Liphook, Hampshire, UK. Equipment: Celestron C11 CGEM @ F10, Neximage 5

Thirty minutes on Jupiter by Tom Howard, Crawley, Sussex, UK. Equipment: Celestron Skyris 618C CCD camera, Celestron C11 Schmidt-Cassegrain, Sky-Watcher EQ6 mount.

Jupiter by Martin Syms, Menheniot, Cornwall, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 8" 200p dobsonian telescope, 2x celestron barlow, Nikon D3200, +t ring & adaptor, remote shutter release.

Jupiter by Chris Grimmer, Seething, Norfolk, UK. Equipment: Celestron C9.25, ZWU ASI120MM, Baader IrRGB filters, Ioptron CEM60.

Jupiter 6th Feb 2015 by Chris Grimmer, Seething, Norfolk, UK. Equipment: Celestron C9.25, ASI120MM, 2.5x Telvue Powermate, Ioptron CEM60

Jupiter 4th February 2015 by Stuart Hilliker, W. Sussex, UK. Equipment: Meade 8" SCT, TV 2.5X Powermate, ZWOASI 120MM

Jupiter at Opposition by Paul Radford, Burton-upon-Trent, UK. Equipment: Celestron CPC 800 SCT telescope, QHY5L-IICCD, Revelation x2.5 barlow.

Jupiter by Fayçal Demri, Algiers, Algeria. Equipment: CGEM DX1100, Barlow x2, DFK 51AU02.AS.

Jupiter by Martin Pyott, Detmold, Germany. Equipment: Skywatcher 127mm Maksutov, Synscan AZ goto mount, Celestron Ultima 2x Barlow, QHY IMG132E Planetary CMOS camera.

My First Jupiter by Houssem Ksontini, Tunisia. Equipment: Skywatcher 150/750, Neq3-2, Logitech C270, Barlow x3 Skywatcher

Jupiter by Daniel Orchard, Melksham, Wiltshire, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher Explorer 200p, EQ5 unguided Ra motor driven, Webcam at prime focus

Hostile Neighbour by Harvey Scoot, Essex, UK. Equipment: C14 Edge HD, ZWO224 CCD, Televue 2.5 powermate.

Jupiter with a webcam Logitech C270 by Houssem Ksontini, Tunis, Tunisia. Equipment: Skywatcher 150/750, Neq3-2, Barlow x3, Logitech C270

Jupiter by Tom Howard, Crawley, Sussex, UK. Equipment: Celestron Skyris 618C, Celestron C11 SCT.

Jupiter by Alexei Pace, Malta. Equipment: QHY5III224C CCD, Celestron EdgeHD 14, 2x TeleVue Powermate.

Jupiter by Alexei Pace, Malta. Equipment: QHY5III224C CCD, Celestron EdgeHD 14, 2x TeleVue Powermate.

Jupiter by Alexei Pace, Malta. Equipment: QHY5III224C CCD, Celestron EdgeHD 14, 2x TeleVue Powermate.

Jupiter by Alexei Pace, Malta. Equipment: QHY5III224C CCD, Celestron EdgeHD 14, 2x TeleVue Powermate.

Jupiter at Opposition by Scott Phillips, Llanelli, Wales, UK. Equipment: Celestron C8, Neximage 5.

Jupiter by Simon Halstead, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 8", EQ5 mount, Nikon D3100, Pentax 100D

Jupiter by Richard Pearce, Lincolnshire, UK. Equipment: Celestron 6" SCT, Meade x3 Barlow, CG5-GT mount, Altair GP-CAM CCD.

Jupiter by Alexei Pace, Malta. Equipment: Celestron EdgeHD 14, QHY5III224C, 2x Powermate.

Jupiter 28th March 2016 by Paul Cotton, Lincolnshire, UK. Equipment: Celestron C9.25, Skywatcher NEQ6 pro, Televue x2 Barlow, Baader L RGB filters, ZWO ASI 120mm camera

Jove the Gas Giant Planet! by John Chumack, Dayton, Ohio, UK. Equipment: 8" SCT, 3x Cemax Barlow, QHY5IIL Mono CCD, Astronomik RGB Filters, IFW Filter wheel

Jupiter by Fayçal Demri, Algiers, Algeria. Equipment: CGEM DX1100, Barlow x3, ZWO ASI 120MC

Jupiter by Paul Williamson, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Equipment: Celestron C14 Edge HD, CGEM DX Mount, ZWO ASI 224mc, ZWO Atmospheric Dispersion Corrector, Tele Vue x2.5 Powermate

Jupiter by Paul Williamson, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Equipment: C14 Edge HD, CGEM DX mount, Televe x2.5 Powermate, ZWO ASI224MC & ADC

Still Jupiter on March 07 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, Powermate 2X, L filter

Jupiter, March 20 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, Powermate 2X, L filter

Jupiter, March 21 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, Powermate 2X, L filter

Jupiter, March 21 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, Powermate 2X, L filter

IR Jupiter Map from Opposition Night by Craig Howman, Cheshire, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 300PDS, NEQ6, x3 barlow, ZWO ASI120MM, IR-pass filter.

Jupiter Opposition by David Burlington, Corby, UK. Equipment: SW200p Newtonian, qhy5L-11 CCD, TAL 2X Barlow, EQ6 PRO mount.

Ir-RGB Jupiter 07/04/2017 by Craig, Cheshire, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 300PDS, NEQ6, x3 barlow, ZWO ASI120MM.

Jupiter, April 18, 2017 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, PM 2X, L filter.

Jupiter by Wayne Williamson, Coventry, UK. Equipment: Skywatcher 200PDS, Neximage 5

Jupiter on 10th May by Harvey Scoot, Essex, UK. Equipment: C14 Edge HD, Altair Astro 178 Hypercam, Pierre Astro ADC.

Jupiter on 10th May by Harvey Scoot, Essex, UK. Equipment: C14 Edge HD, Altair Astro 178 Hypercam, Pierre Astro ADC.

Jupiter in June by Avani Soares, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, PM 2X, L filter

Jupiter at the end of another season! by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, PM 2X, L filter.

My first Jupiter with ASI224MC by Houssem Ksontini, Tunis, Tunisia. Equipment: Skywatcher 150/750, Neq3-2 mount, Barlow x3, ASI 224MC

Jupiter by Ronald Piacenti Junior, Observatorio Norma, Brasilia-DF, Brazil. Equipment: Celestron C6, HEQ5 Pro Mount, ASI120MC, Barlow 3X.

Jupiter, the king of the planets! by Avani Soares, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 224, PM 2X, L filter

Jupiter and Oval BA by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 Edge, ASI 290, Powermate 2X

Planetary Oppositions by Gerard Tartalo Montardit, Lleida, Spain. Equipment: ZWO ASI 290mc, Skywatcher 150/750 PDS, Barlow 3x, NEQ6 Pro2.

Jupiter, the Best by Avani Soares, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: 14 Edge, ASI 290 MC

Jupiter with 3d Reconstruction and South/North Polar Projection - a Daring Jupiter by Fernando Oliveira De Menezes, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Equipment: C11 Edge, SO 290mm, LRGB astrodon.

Jupiter by Fernando Oliveira De Menezes, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Equipment: C11 Edge, ASI 290mm, PW 2.5x.

Jupiter, April 07-2018 by Avani Soares, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 HD, ASI 290 MC, PM 2X, L filter

Jupiter, April 10-2018 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 HD, ASI 290 MC, PM 2X, L filter

Jupiter, May 07-2018 by Avani Soares, Parsec Observatory, Canoas, Brazil. Equipment: C14 HD, ASI 290 MC, PM 2X, L filter

Jupiter by Tom Bishton, Brisbane, Australia. Equipment: Celestron CPC 800 SCT, Skyris 618C CCD.

Jupiter by Fernando Oliveira De Menezes, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Equipment: C11 Edge, ASI 290MC, PW 2x.