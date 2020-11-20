Podcast: The past present and future of the New Horizons mission
Listen to the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, in which we discuss the New Horizons mission, what it's revealed so far, and what's next.
Published: November 20, 2020 at 6:01 pm
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is travelling farther into the Kuiper Belt. What cosmic relics might it discover, and how is the mission piecing together the history of the Solar System?
Plus, we speak to astronomer Apostolos Christou about the discovery of a Moon-like asteroid in the same orbit as Mars.
