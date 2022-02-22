All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Podcast: Understanding the science of exploding stars

In the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astronomer Or Graur discusses how supernovae can reveal the secrets of the Universe.

Radio Astronomy podcast interview with supernova expert Or Graur
Published: February 22, 2022 at 10:59 am
When massive stars reach the end of their life, their fate is to go out in a blaze of glory: a huge stellar explosion known as a supernova.

But how do astronomers study these chaotic, transient events? And what can we learn about the Universe by doing so?

The answer, it turns out, is a great deal. Supernovae can reveal much about the past, present and future of the cosmos.

In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astronomer Or Graur discusses his latest book Supernova, published by MIT Press, and reveals what we can learn by studying these incredible events.

