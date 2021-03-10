See the Northern Lights from home with Armchair Aurora

This Saturday 13 March, comedian Jon Culshaw and astronomer Pete Lawrence will host Armchair Aurora, a free-to-attend, live online event discussing the science of the Northern Lights and what makes the aurora such a mesmerising sight.

Advertisement

The event will include aurora footage, interviews and a Q&A with aurora scientists and astronomers, and discussions on what causes the Northern Lights.

The online event is organised by Aerobility, a registered charity that offers people with disabilities the opportunity to fly in an aeroplane.

Guests will include astronomer Emily Drabek-Maunder from the Royal Observatory Greenwich; Nigel Meredith, a space weather research scientist with the British Antarctic Survey (BAS); and Rod Arnold, Head of Air Unit, BAS.

Advertisement

You can view the event via the livestream below, which begins on 13 March 2021 at 6pm UTC.