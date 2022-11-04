Tis the season to be Jedi!

Excuse the pun, but Star Wars is one of those movie franchises that just seems to scream Christmas for a lot of us.

Undoubtedly some of the films will be on TV over the festive holiday period, and many of us have fond memories of unwrapping an Admiral Ackbar or Han Solo figurine underneath the Christmas Tree in the early hours of 25 December.

Some of the lucky ones among us may even remember unwrapping a coveted Millennium Falcon on Christmas morning.

The Millennium Falcon for a new generation of kids. Photo by Ki Price/Corbis via Getty Images

The tradition continues to this day, and today's kids - and adults, let's be honest - can choose from a range of Star Wars gifts, clothing and video games that many of us could only have dreamed of when we were kids.

We've been particularly taken aback by the wide-ranging plethora of Star Wars Christmas jumpers this year, as we prepare for another BBC Sky at Night Magazine Christmas party.

If you've got an office Christmas party to look particularly snazzy for, or are on the lookout for something cosy and Star Warsy to snuggle up with once the Christmas dinner has been consumed, fear not, there is a range of festive sweaters and jumpers - both ugly and fetching - featuring all manner of characters from that galaxy far, far away.

Here's our pick of some of the best. Happy Christmas wherever you are, and may the Cranberry sauce be with you (sorry!).

Best Star Wars Christmas sweaters

Darth Vader Fair Isle Christmas Sweater

Let’s kick off the festivities with one from the dark side, shall we? It’s hard to beat the classics, and this simple design harks back to the original trilogy, when the most evil person in the galaxy was Darth Vader and audiences first discovered that Stormtroopers always miss.

This fetching Christmas jumper design includes the requisite repeating pattern (look closely: those are TIE Fighters) and Imperial insignia. And have you spotted the red lightsabers yet? It took us a moment!

More like this

And while we’re on the subject, time for another Star Wars Christmas pun. How did Darth Vader know what Luke Skywalker got for Christmas? He felt his presents.

Mandalorian knitted Christmas sweater

I’m sure we’ll never forget the year that Baby Yoda - now known as Grogu - was the most desired Christmas present, and for good reason. The Mandalorian TV show’s most-loved character is both unbelievably cute and undeniably cool.

This women’s Mandalorian sweater celebrates one of the best Star Wars spin-off series released so far. And it comes with its own Star Wars Christmas pun! "Merry force be with you" - why didn’t we think of that?!

X-Wing v TIE Fighter Christmas jumper

This Rebel vs Imperial Christmas jumper depicts the famous battle at the Death Star at the close of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. We believe this design is what’s termed among aficionados as an ‘ugly’ Christmas sweater, although we think it’s rather beautiful.

Star Wars Christmas Tree green jumper

Play 'spot the character' with this green jumper featuring the silhouettes of various Star Wars individuals and vehicles, all neatly arranged into the shape of a Christmas Tree.

Darth Vader Christmas Jumper

When it comes to Star Wars Christmas sweaters, if you're going to go Imperial, go IMPERIAL. This festive number features a huge Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Imperial insignia, TIE Fighters, AT-AT walkers, the Death Star, Star Destroyers...

Mandalorian Christmas Jumper

This Mandalorian Christmas sweater focusses on Mando himself, lovingly tending to his little friend Grogu. Is this some sort of Star Wars retelling of the Christmas story? Does the Japanese-style beaming sun hark back to Akira Kurosawa's influence on the original trilogy? Who can tell. It's a fetching Christmas jumper in any case.

Chewbacca tangled fairy lights jumper

Poor Chewie's got himself all tangled up in festive fairy lights in this Christmas jumper celebrating Star Wars's most hairy and domineering hero. We can only imagine what sort of growls and groans are echoing through the corridors of the Millennium Falcon...

Hoth Battle Christmas Sweater

If tasked with designing a Christmassy Star Wars scene, most of us would probably imagine the famous Hoth battle at the beginning of Empire Strikes Back. This snowy sequence screams winter, and makes for a pretty cool-looking Christmas sweater, replete with Rebel insignia, Tauntauns and snowflakes.

The central design depicts a Rebel airspeeder approaching an AT-AT walker, about to fire its tow cable around those towering, impenetrable legs. We love the cold whites and blues in this sweater design: enough to make anyone reach for a steaming cup of hot chocolate.