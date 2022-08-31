Best Star Wars Lego, 2022

The journey to creating the best Star Wars Lego kit began in 1999, when the Lego group announced a partnership with Lucasfilm to create themed sets of both the classic Star Wars trilogy and new film, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, that would be coming out that November.

In the two decades since, there have been hundreds of sets covering every character, ship, vehicle and space station from the growing galaxy of Star Wars films and TV series.

Whether you are looking for a set for a child's birthday present, or you're a Lego master looking for a new addition to your collection, there will be a set to suit you.

The partnership has proven so successful that Lego Star Wars has become its own franchise with the entire nine film trilogy of trilogies is now represented in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video games.

The sets are constantly being released, meaning there’s a good chance that whatever your favourite part of Star Wars is, you’ll eventually see it in Lego form.

Lego star wars stormtrooper. Credit: Bubbers13 / Getty Images

However, they are also regularly retired, and the Lego sets of today will not be around forever ­– I will never forget missing out on the epic Lego Death Star that floated above the Legoland Windsor gift shop as a child.

Sadly, it was far beyond my £1 a week pocket money at the time and now the sets have become collector’s items which sell for several times their retail price.

But if you can’t find your favourite vehicle, then there is a bustling community of home builders who create their own versions of all the ships from the Star Wars franchise – including BBC Sky at Night Magazine’s own Art Editor Steve Marsh (whose work you can find on Flickr as Rubblemaker).

But before you jump in with creating your own designs, here are some of the best Lego Star Wars sets available online.

Best Star Wars Lego

Best Star Wars Lego under £15

Mini Millennium Falcon microfighter

Pieces: 101

Model No: 75295

Everyone knows the best spaceship in Star Wars, if not all of sci-fi, has to be the Millennium Falcon.

Now you can own your own version of this iconic spaceship without for an extremely affordable price with this microfighter.

Despite its diminutive size, this set still comes with 101 pieces that ensure a fun build.

The assembled model has no shortage of details you’ll recognise from the film, such as the cockpit, weapons towers and two stud shooters that really fire, so you can battle with your friends.

The set includes a minifigure of everyone’s favourite rogue, Han Solo, armed with his trusty pistol.

Want to find out more about the full sized version? You can find it on our list of the Best space Lego sets.

Ahsoka Tano Lego BrickHeadz

Pieces: 164

Model No: 40539

Buy now from LEGO (£9.99)

Rather than relying on minifigures, this set gives you everything you need to build your own figure of Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker.

This display figure features the character in her outfit from Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, armed with twin lightsabers, though Ahsoka has also appeared in Rebels, The Mandalorian and is soon about to get her own Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

The BrickHeadz range creates a blocky design that doesn’t try to hide its Lego roots, and is reminiscent of the characters of Minecraft.

Star Wars Snowtrooper Battle Pack with four figures

Pieces: 105

Model No: 75320

If the best part of Lego for you is the minifigures, then this set comes with four snowtroopers all set up ready for battle on the moon of Hoth.

First seen in The Empire Strikes back, this set features a trooper on a speeder bike, using a laser turret, and two wielding blasters, one hunkered down behind a snowy barricade.

These are great for kids who want to recreate their favourite scenes and help to build up your collection, or can be used alongside large figures to create a diorama of the Battle of Hoth.

Stormtrooper Key Light

Pieces: 1

Model No: 5007291

In a series full of memorable costumes, one of the best has to be the sleek white armour of Stormtrooper.

This keyring features a minifig-style Stormtrooper but which is twice as tall as a standard minifigure because it also houses a LED torch in each foot, making this not only a stylish accessory but a useful one too.

Best Star Wars Lego for display

501st Legion Clone Troopers set

Pieces: 285

Model No: 75280

The Star Wars prequel series tells the story of the Clone Wars - a galaxy spanning battle which pitted armies of clone troopers led by Jedi generals against squadrons of Battle droids.

This set contains figures from both sides, along with a speeder and AT-RT walker.

The clone troopers are painted up with the colours of the 501st Legion, who were led by General Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano and whose exploits can be seen in the animated series, The Clone Wars.

Death Star trench run Star Wars Lego diorama

Pieces: 665

Model No: 75329

At the climax of the first Star Wars movie to be released, A New Hope, a team of desperate rebels lead a final, last ditch effort to take down the Death Star by diving through the trenches of the space station to make a one in a million shot.

As any Star Wars fan will know, it’s young Jedi Luke Skywalker who makes the final shot and with this set, you can recreate the scene for yourself.

Comes with a miniature X-wing, being pursued by three Imperial TIE fighters, including Darth Vader’s recognisable by its curved wings.

Darth Vader helmet

Pieces: 834

Model No: 75304

The most iconic helmet in all of cinema history is undoubtedly the sleek black of Darth Vader's famous armour, so it's unsurprising that Lego chose it for their new line of Star Wars helmet sets for you to collect, build and display.

Just like the villain, there’s more than meets the eye with this model kit – the hood can be lifted off to reveal the intricate life support systems beneath, as can be seen at the end of Return of the Jedi.

The end result measures 20cm high, and 14cm wide, meaning you can make a big impact without taking up too much space.

The Child from the Mandalorian

Pieces: 1073

Model No: 75318

Better known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, The Child stole the hearts of fans around the world when it first appeared in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

The finished model stands over 19cm tall, and has an adjustable head, hands and even ears so you can pose the figure however you want, and even have him playing with his beloved gearstick knob from the show.

Comes with a display plate with Grogu’s details, as well as an adorable Baby Yoda minifigure.

Best Star Wars Lego Ships

Inquisitor Transport Scythe

Pieces: 924

Model No: 75336

Buy now from LEGO ($89.99).

The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series fills in the gaps between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope for one of film’s most famous mentors.

During the show, the Jedi was forced to dodge a team of Inquisitors – Imperial warriors that are specially trained in order to track down and eliminate Jedi Knights.

This set features their transport ship, complete with foldable wings to allow you to pose the vehicle as you want.

Also comes with four minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Third sister Reva Sevander, The Grand Inquisitor and Fifth Brother.

AT-AT walker

Pieces: 1267

Model No: 75288

An iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back occurs at the very beginning, where Luke Skywalker ties a rope around the four legged AT-AT Walker, felling the normally formidable war machine.

This set allows you to build a 38cm high model of the walker, complete with spring-loaded shooters, several hatches and compartments to accommodate whatever scene you want to recreate.

The set comes with six minifigures from both the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, as well as a speeder bike for Luke to ride.

If you’re looking for a more advanced version set, there is a much larger 6785 piece AT-AT Star Wars Lego set (75313), however this can be difficult to track down.

Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

Pieces: 4784

Model No: 75252

Buy now from LEGO (£614.99)

Take a trip to the Dark Side with this monster build.

With over 4,700 pieces, it's one of Lego's biggest builds but is large enough to capture all the details from the original movie models.

The final piece measures 44cm by 110cm by 66cm, so you'll need to plan ahead about where you want to display it as well as setting aside a good few days for assembly, but it'll provide a challenge even for the most experienced of Lego builders.

Best Lego Star Wars spinoffs

2022 Lego Star Wars Christmas advent calendar

Pieces: 329

Model No: 75340

Buy now from LEGO (£29.99)

One of the highlights of the Lego year is the Star Wars Lego advent calendar, which makes a great gift for Star Wars fans of any age.

Every day, you’ll open the window to find a new minifig of your favourite characters or tiny version of your favourite spacecraft and settings from across all the films and TV shows.

The 2022 Lego Star Wars calendar contains 8 mini figures – including a Christmas jumper wearing C-3PO and R2-D2, as well as Darth Vader dressed in the summer shirt he is seen sporting in Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pieces: 1

Charting the plot of all three trilogies, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker – only this time everything is Lego.

The characters are replaced by minifigures, the sets are made with Lego, and you have to collect ‘studs’ to unlock extra characters and features.

Like the other Lego video games, The Skywalker Saga has the same fun sense of humour that pokes fun at the original films while still showing a great love for the franchise.

After playing through the series of films, you can then go back to specific levels and scenes with different characters to unlock new areas and content.

The game can be played solo, but can also be played ‘couch co-op’, where you and a friend can each take control of a character and work together, exponentially increasing the fun.

Since being released, additional downloadable content has expanded the series to cover the characters from several other series and films including The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, Rogue One and Solo.