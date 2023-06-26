The shortlisted images in the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been released by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Advertisement

The astrophotography competition, now in its 15th year, is the biggest in the world, and in 2023 received over 4,000 entries from 64 countries around the globe.

This year's shortlisted images include star trails over the First World War trench memorial in Vimy, northern France, the band of our Milky Way galaxy stretching across the sky over an abandoned diamond processing planet in Namibia, and the gas giant Jupiter accompanied by two of its Galilean moons Io and Europa.

Celestial Equator Above First World War Trench Memorial, by Louis Leroux-Gere, Vimy, Pas-de-Calais, Hauts de France, France

Category: Skyscapes

Equipment: Canon EOS 6D (Astro modified), Samyang XP 14 mm f/2.4 lens, 14 mm f/3.2, ISO 1000, 577 x 30-second exposures

Recent aurora activity is also celebrated in a series of images of the Northern Lights, including over the Great Pollet Sea Arch in County Donegal, Ireland.

Scroll down to see all of this year's shortlisted images.

The winning images of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition will be announced on 14 September 2023, with an exhibition featuring the winning, shortlisted and highly commended entries due to open at the National Maritime Museum in London on 16 September.

If you'd like to enter next year, get tips and guides on photographing the night sky on our astrophotography webpage, and check the Astronomy Photographer of the Year website for up-to-date info.

Advertisement

You can keep up to date with this year's competition via the hashtag #APY15 on social media, or by following @RMGreenwich on Twitter, @royalmuseumsgreenwich on Instagram and /royalmuseumsgreenwich on Facebook.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15: Shortlisted images