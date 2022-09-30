Trying to find the best space-themed backpack?

Long gone are the days when the only backpacks on the market were boring navy and black affairs.

Now there are a range of space backpacks – from designs featuring rocket to bags shaped like them; from galaxy strewn schoolbags to travel backpacks with a galactic capacity.

Whether you’re looking for a kid's space backpack for school, something to carry your laptop to work in, or a space-themed travel backpack for your holiday, practicality doesn’t mean you can’t show off your personality.

But whether form of function is your goal, read on to find out our top picks from the best space themed backpacks available today.

Best space backpacks for kids

Kids rocket space pattern backpack

If your young space enthusiast is going on an adventure, then this might just be the bag for them.

The pattern depicts several rockets looping around the planets of the Solar System.

Measures just 12 inches high, making it’s just the right size for younger children heading off to primary school – the straps can be adjusted to fit them as they grow, and there’s enough space inside to hold their books and stationary.

There are also two mesh side pockets, perfect for holding a small water bottle or a toy, as well as a front zip pocket for pens and pencils they’ll use throughout the day.

The fabric is water resistant, meaning it will stand up to whatever stains and mess your child can throw at it.

Children's galaxy schoolbag

Space is a surprisingly colourful place, as this backpack featuring an explosion of bright planets, swirling galaxies and sparkling stars shows.

In a nice touch, the twinkling stars come in red, orange, white and blue – the real colours of stars you would find in the Milky Way.

Measuring just 12cm high, this is the perfect size for a nursery or primary school aged child, whether its to take with them to school or as a travel backpack when heading off on holiday.

The straps are adjustable and come with a chest strap for added support, and there’s even a whistle on the buckle (just incase they find them self-stranded on an alien planet and need rescuing.)

The back section is padded for a comfortable fit, and there’s already a name tag on the back of the bag to make sure no one 'accidentally' takes home their stylish accessory.

Rocket Jetpack Midi backpack

Buy now from WHSmith (£24.99).

Get the kids ready for lift-off with this backpack that’s shaped like a rocket.

As well as aerodynamic fins and a shiny silver porthole, there are also two fabric ‘flames’ shooting out the bottom for a touch of added flair.

As well as being super cool looking, this space backpack is also practical, featuring a large main compartment, as well as cunningly disguised front pocket with moon zipper, and a mesh side pocket for a water bottle.

The surface is wipe clean, meaning it should hold up to whatever rough and tumble adventure your cosmic explorers choose to take it on.

Best space backpacks for school

Marks and Spencer kids northern lights backpack

Buy now from Marks and Spencer (£20.00).

For space-loving teenagers heading to secondary school, this full-sized backpack not only looks great but is large enough to carry A4 folders and books.

The design – featuring the aurora dancing along a tree-lined horizon beneath a scattered sky – is beautiful, yet subtle enough to use as a school bag

The polyester canvas is treated with a water-repellent finish to make sure it stays dry even during rainy walks to the bus stop, but is still machine washable.

The bag comes with a double carry handle, meaning you can lift it up while still unzipped without spilling all your things onto the ground.

Comes with one large central compartment for your books, as well as a zip pocket on the front that's perfect for stationary and two side pouches for holding a water bottle.

Hype X Science Museum reflective speckle backpack

Buy now from The Science Museum (£40.00).

This backpack is a riot of colour, featuring the reds, golds and blues of a dramatic nebula flicked with reflective silver paint – in normal light it looks fairly plain but take a photo with the flash on to see the stars really come to life.

This 17.5L capacity backpack is a great option for secondary-school kids (or space loving adults) who want to show off their love of space while carrying everything they need for the day.

Jansport cross town backpack, Night Sky

Buy now from The Backpacker (£29.70).

Beautiful, yet understated, this space themed backpack features the purples and blues of a nebulous night sky scattered with shining stars.

This spacious 25L backpack has enough space for all your school essentials in the main compartment, as well as a zipped front pocket, a mesh water bottle holder on the side and a haul handle on top.

Best space backpack for adults

Official NASA roll top bag

If you want to stand out from the crowd, consider this official NASA backpack that's the same bright orange of the flight suits worn by Space Shuttle astronauts during launch.

Rather than the standard top zip of most backpacks, this version has a roll top - where you fold over the top section and buckle it into place.

As well as a unique look, the fastening is much better at keeping out the rain on soggy days.

The bag is decorated further with US flag patches, the NASA logo and the famous ‘remove before flight’ red tags that NASA used on the Space Shuttle to mark safety coverings that needed to be well… removed before flight.

The bag is roughly 46cm by 30cm, meaning its large enough for an A4 folder and most laptops, but doesn’t have extra pockets.

Space themed laptop backpack

If you’re heading off on a trip, perhaps to do some astronomy travel, then this travel backpack has 11 pockets and a 30L capacity to carry everything you need.

There are two main compartments. One is large enough to fit a 15.6-inch laptop, the other has several mesh pockets to hold your tablet, pens, phone and other small accessories.

There are also two side pockets for a bottle or umbrella, as well as a smaller zip pocket for your wallet or books.

Another compartment is lined with a special fabric that blocks RFID signals which can be used to clone your credit cards and is secured with a combination lock, making this a great option for an overseas travel backpack where you'll need to keep your valuables safe.

There’s a special port on the side you can connect to powerbank (not supplied) to create a portable USB charging port, meaning you could still use your favourite stargazing apps while charging your phone.

With such carrying capacity, it could be easy to get overloaded which is why the back comes with wide straps to spread the weight as well as a chest strap to ensure they stay in the correct place on your shoulders.

Made from a durable, water resistant fabric.

Hype space backpack, boxy, blue and purple galaxy

Buy now from Hype (£24.99).

This Hype backpack is a cosmic marvel, featuring a blue and purple galaxy print that wraps around the back and onto the straps as well meaning it looks good from every angle.

The bag has a unique ‘boxy’ shape, making it easier to carry laptops and papers around without them getting creased.

The zipper extends much further around three sides than many other designs and has two pulls, meaning you can easily reach the bottom of the bag without having to dig around inside.

There are also the usual extra pockets, as well as a secret pocket hidden in the bags back.

It's 10cm deep, so doesn’t have a huge capacity, but is a great backpack for laptops.

Northern Lights laptop backpack

Adorned with the majestic blue and green lights of the dancing aurora, this bag is beautiful to look at.

The top zip of the bag – rather than following around the sides as most backpacks do – goes straight across the top for a unique look.

Comes with the usual array of pockets, including a secret back pocket for important documents you want to keep secure.

The straps and zips are finished with leather-look material for added durability.

The bag is 15-inches high, so could fit most laptops and A4 papers, but lack of padding on the straps mean it could get uncomfortable if loaded up too heavily.