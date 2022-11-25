Visible planets in the 2023 night sky, month by month
Our month-by-month guide to locating the planets throughout 2023
Finding and observing the planets of the Solar System in the night sky isn't as tricky as you think. You just need to know where to look.
When a planet is in a particularly favourable position in the evening or morning sky, it will look like a bright 'star', the most obvious point of light visible to the naked eye.
The other thing about spotting the planets in the night sky is that they can also be found along the ecliptic, which is the imaginary line that the Sun appears to traverse in the sky over the course of a day.
Since the major planets of the Solar System orbit the Sun in about the same plane, the ecliptic also marks the path of the planets.
Is it bright, but on the wrong side of the sky to the ecliptic? Then it's not a planet.
For more advice, read our guide on how to find planets in the night sky.
Once you've got to grips with this, all you need to know is what planets will be visible in the night each month, so you know what to look out for, and what dates they will be best placed.
This is where our guide below comes in. Use it throughout the coming 12 months to find out which planets are visible in the night sky in 2022, which are at opposition, and to keep track of any interesting upcoming conjunctions.
Observing planets in 2023: month-by-month
November 2022
Mercury: Poorly placed morning planet at the start of November, poorly positioned evening planet at end.
Venus: Too close to the Sun in the evening sky to be seen safely.
Mars: Brilliant orange planet. Rises early evening, reaching 60o altitude in dark skies.
Jupiter: Bright evening planet. Waxing gibbous Moon near Jupiter on the night of 4/5 November.
Saturn: Well placed at the start of the month, losing altitude by the end. Waxing Moon nearby on 1 and 29 November.
Uranus: Reaches opposition on 9 November in southern Aries. Should be visible to naked eye.
Neptune: Well placed for observation. Mag. +7.9 Neptune and -2.5 Jupiter appear 6.2o apart mid-month.
December 2022
Mercury: Poor positioning at start of December, improving through the month, jostling with Venus in the evening twilight.
Venus: Evening planet. Near Mercury in the latter half of December, when it sets 70 minutes after sunset.
Mars: Bright planet reaching opposition 8 December. Occulted by the full Moon on the morning of 8 December.
Jupiter: Bright evening planet. Waxing Moon nearby on the evenings of 1 and 29 December.
Saturn: Evening planet but past its best. 15%-lit waxing crescent Moon nearby on the evening of 26 December.
Uranus: Well placed evening planet. Occulted by the almost full Moon on the afternoon of
5 December.
Neptune: Best at the start of December. Jupiter lies 8° east at the end of December.
January 2023
- 1 January: Lunar occultation of Uranus
- 3 January: Moon and Mars close in the evening sky
- 3/4 January: Quadrantid meteor shower peak (unfavourable)
- 21/22 January: Venus close to Saturn
- 31 January: Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF reaches peak brightness
Mercury
A great planet for evening viewing. Mercury nears Venus on 1 January, after that it is hard to see. Poorly placed at the end of the month.
Venus
A brilliant planet for evening viewing. Venus is near Mercury on 1 January and Saturn on 22 January. Best at the end of the month.
Mars
Well-positioned evening planet, reaching 60o altitude. Shrinks from 14-10 arcseconds over the month.
Jupiter
Evening planet best at the start of the month, then losing altitude. Moon close on 25 and 26 January.
Saturn
Best viewing at the start of the month. Near Venus on 21 and 22 January and the Moon on 23 Jan.
Uranus
Well-placed evening planet shining at mag. +5.7. Occulted by the Moon on 1 January.
Neptune
Deteriorating evening planet, close to Jupiter. Losing altitude by the end of the month.
February 2023
- All month: Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF favourable
- 13-17 February: Lunar libration favours Mare Orientale
- 15 February: Close encounter of Venus and Neptune
- 27 February: Venus approaches Jupiter
- 28 February: Morning Moon near Mars
Mercury
Poor morning positioning and brightness make Mercury hard to see this month.
Venus
Bright evening planet. Near Neptune on 14/15 February, closing on Jupiter at the end of February.
Mars
Well-placed and good altitude when due south. Shrinks from 10 to 8 arcseconds throughout February.
Jupiter
Bright evening planet, loses altitude throughout the month. Near Venus on 28 February.
Saturn
In conjunction with the Sun on 16 February and not visible this month.
Uranus
Evening planet. Uranus reaches 50o altitude in darkness at the start of the month, but drops rapidly thereafter.
Neptune
Poorly located in the evening sky. Close encounter with Venus on 14/15 February, just 20 arcminutes apart. But the UK will miss the closest approach of 47 arcseconds.
March 2023
- 1-5 March: Venus and Jupiter very close
- 20 March: Spring equinox at 21:25 UT
- 21 March: Dwarf planet Ceres at opposition in Coma Berenices
- 24 March: Moon near Venus in daylight
- 30 March: Venus near Uranus
Mercury
Best at the end of the month in the evening sky. Near to Jupiter on 27 March.
Venus
Lovely evening planet. Close to Jupiter in the first week. Moon close on 23 and 24 March.
Mars
Declining evening planet. Still well presented but fading and shrinking. Mars is near the open cluster M35 on 30 March.
Jupiter
Evening planet near Venus early March, but poorly placed. Moon close on 22 March. Near Mercury on 27 March.
Saturn
Poorly located morning planet, unlikely to be seen this month, so not worth trying to view.
Uranus
Deteriorating evening planet, losing altitude throughout the month. Uranus is near Venus on 30 March.
Neptune
Too close to the Sun to be seen this month, so not worth trying to view.
April 2023
- 9 & 10: April Venus near the Pleiades
- 11 April: Favourable evening elongation of planet Mercury
- 21 April: Lunar libration favours eastern limb
- 23 April: Lyrid meteor shower peak (favourable)
- 25 April: Waxing crescent Moon near Mars
Mercury
Evening planet, best at the start and middle of April. Sets two hours after sunset on 11 April.
Venus
Brilliant evening object, setting four hours after sunset at month end. Near the Pleaides on 10 April.
Mars
Fading evening planet, 9 arcminutes from Mebsuta (Epsilon (ε) Geminorum) on 14 April. Small when seen with a telescope.
Jupiter
Jupiter is in conjunction with the Sun on 11 April and not visible this month.
Saturn
Saturn is a morning object, but it is not well-placed and is unlikely to be seen, so not worth trying to view.
Uranus
Poorly located evening planet. 4º from Mercury on 19 April but tricky to see.
Neptune
Neptune is a morning object but lost in the dawn twilight, so not worth trying to view.
May 2023
- 11 May: Northern regions of the Moon well presented
- 17 May: Daylight lunar occultation of Jupiter for the north of the UK
- 22 May: Approximate start of noctilucent cloud season
- 27 May: Stars of Aristillus clair-obscur effect visible on this evening’s Moon
- 30 May: Venus reaches predicted 50% phase
Mercury
Inferior conjunction 1 May, Mercury is poorly placed in the morning sky thereafter, so it is unlikely to be seen.
Venus
This spectacular evening planet has a crescent phase at the end of the month. The Moon is close on 22 and 23 May, so it is well worth a look.
Mars
Evening planet, now very small telescopically. Close to M44 at the end of the month.
Jupiter
Morning planet, not well-placed. Occulted by the Moon from the north of the UK on 17 May.
Saturn
Poorly positioned morning planet. Saturn remains low as the day breaks, so it is probably not worth the effort.
Uranus
Uranus is in conjunction with the Sun on 9 May and so not currently visible.
Neptune
Neptune is a morning object but lost in the dawn twilight.
June 2023
- All month: Noctilucent cloud displays are possible
- 4 June: Venus lies at greatest evening elongation
- 17 June: Earliest sunrise of the year
- 21 June: Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice at 15:57 BST (14:57 UT)
- 25 June: Latest sunset of the year
Mercury
The planet makes a disappointing morning appearance, but is best mid to late June. The Moon is nearby on 16 June.
Venus
Spectacular evening planet. Greatest eastern elongation (45.4o) on 4 June. Visibility deteriorating. Moon nearby on 21 June.
Mars
Low evening planet, which is best at the start of June when crossing M44, the Beehive Cluster. But the view is compromised by twilight.
Jupiter
Low morning planet. Waning crescent Moon 0.6o to the north of Jupiter on 14 June at 06:00 BST (05:00 UT).
Saturn
Poorly placed morning planet. Moon close on 10 June.
Uranus
Not visible this month.
Neptune
Neptune is a morning object but lost in the dawn twilight, so tricky to view.
July 2023
- All month: Noctilucent cloud display season continues
- All month: Ninth magnitude Comet C/2020 V2 ZTF favourable
- 12 July: Early morning Jupiter near the Moon
- 13 July: Early morning Moon near the Pleiades cluster, M45
- 27 July: ‘Jewelled handle’ clair obscur effect visible on this evening’s Moon
Mercury
Poorly positioned evening planet, best seen mid-month, but low in the west-northwest as the sky darkens.
Venus
Best at the start of July, as by the end of the month it is setting before the Sun. Currently in a very thin crescent phase.
Mars
Well positioned evening planet, which is low in the west as twilight darkens. Mars is near Venus at the start of July.
Jupiter
Improving morning planet, best at the end of the month. There is a waning crescent Moon nearby on 12 July.
Saturn
Morning planet, best at the end of July. The Moon is close on 7 July.
Uranus
Morning planet, best at the end of July. Jupiter is relatively close.
Neptune
Morning planet, southeast of the Circlet asterism. Best at month end.
August 2023
- All month: Venus visible as a thin crescent
- 1 & 31 August: Two perigee full Moons this month, also known as ‘supermoons’
- 9 August: Morning scene of Jupiter, Hyades, the Pleiades and crescent Moon
- 12/13 August: Perseid meteor shower peak (favourable)
- 27 August: Saturn at opposition
Mercury
Poorly located evening planet. Mercury is best viewed on 1 August, but it will be very low in the west.
Venus
This bright morning planet is best observed at the end of the month, where it will be low in the east before sunrise.
Mars
Poor evening planet, best at the start of August, but hardly visible.
Jupiter
Brilliant morning planet reaching peak altitude under darker skies at the end of August.
Saturn
Opposition on 27 August when the rings will brighten. The Moon is close on 2, 3 and 30 August.
Uranus
Morning planet, 50o in altitude at the end of the month, near Jupiter.
Neptune
Morning planet southeast of Circlet asterism in Pisces. Well placed at the end of the month.
September 2023
- 4 September: Moon near Jupiter
- 11 September: Morning crescent Moon near Beehive Cluster, M44
- 14 September: Good opportunity to spot the thin crescent Moon
- 20 September: Neptune at opposition
- 29 September: Harvest full Moon
Mercury
Greatest western elongation on 22 September with the bright planet rising 100 minutes before sunrise.
Venus
Impressively bright morning planet, visible against dark skies at the end of the month, rising four hours before sunrise.
Mars
Not visible this month.
Jupiter
Bright morning planet reaching its highest position under darkness from mid-month. The Moon is close on 4/5 September.
Saturn
Evening planet, currently well presented. Reaches 24º altitude under dark sky conditions.
Uranus
Morning planet near Jupiter. Peak altitude, due south, in a dark sky mid-month onwards.
Neptune
Binocular planet, reaching opposition on 20 September.
October 2023
- 1 October: Morning Moon close to Jupiter
- 5 October: Ganymede’s shadow transits Jupiter (21:46-23:52 UT)
- 13 October: Comet 103P Hartley near the Eskimo Nebula (NGC 2392)
- 21/22 October: Orionid meteor shower peak (favourable)
- 28 October: Small partial lunar eclipse
Mercury
Best during first week of October, bright in the morning. Lost after.
Venus
Brilliant morning planet at greatest western elongation on 24 October, 46.4º from the Sun.
Mars
Not visible this month.
Jupiter
Jupiter is very bright (mag. -2.8) and really well placed this month in southern Aries.
Saturn
Well placed evening planet in Aquarius. A gibbous Moon is nearby on the evenings of 23 and 24 October.
Uranus
Well-placed near Botein (Delta (δ) Arietis). Jupiter nearby; both joined by a gibbous Moon on 1/2 October.
Neptune
Well-placed evening planet. Reaches highest point, due south in darkness all month. Requires binoculars to see.
November 2023
- 3 November: Jupiter reaches opposition
- 9 November: Daylight lunar occultation of Venus
- 10 November: Excellent transit of Ganymede and its shadow from 17:15 UT
- 13 November: Uranus reaches opposition
- 17/18 November: Leonid meteor shower peak (favourable)
Mercury
Evening planet, not really viable this month due to low altitude after sunset.
Venus
Bright morning planet, visible against dark skies all month.
Mars
Solar conjunction on 17 November. Too close to the Sun to be seen this month.
Jupiter
Superbly placed, reaching opposition on 3 November. Attains 50º altitude when due south.
Saturn
Well-placed evening planet. Moon close on 20 November.
Uranus
The planet is at opposition on 13 November. It sits 2.2º south of Botein (Delta (δ) Arietis).
Neptune
Well-placed evening planet. All month Neptune reaches its highest position in darkness. Binoculars will be needed in order to see the planet this month.
December 2023
- 9 December: Morning waning crescent Moon near Venus
- 13 December: Earliest sunset of the year
- 13/14 & 14/15: December Geminid meteor shower peak (favourable)
- 21 December: Vesta reaches opposition
- 30 December: Latest sunrise of the year
Mercury
Best in the morning sky on 31 December, Mercury is visible one hour before sunrise low above the southeast horizon.
Venus
Bright morning planet, best at start of December when near Spica (Alpha (α) Virginis). The Moon is close on 9 December.
Mars
Currently in the morning sky, but too close to the Sun to see well.
Jupiter
Superb, bright, evening planet. The Moon lies nearby on the evenings of 21 and 22 December.
Saturn
Well-placed in early December, but loses altitude later in the month. The Moon is close on 17 December.
Uranus
Well-placed evening planet, near Jupiter. 3º south of Botein (Delta (δ) Arietis).
Neptune
Evening planet south of the Circlet. Loses altitude towards month end.
