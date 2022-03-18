There is a Galaxy of Star Wars gifts and merchandise available today - from toys for children to collectables for adult fans.

The original 1977 Star Wars film has gone on to spawn a media empire that covers dozens of different franchises.

As well as the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the Star Wars sequel trilogy there are also stand-alone films Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars story.

Alongside these are several animated series (Clone Wars, Rebels, Bad Batch) as well as a growing number of live action series being made for Disney+ – The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett as well as upcoming series Obi Wan Kenobi (staring Ewan McGregor) and Ahsoka (with Rosario Dawson).

And that’s without even mentioning the many games and books that explore the Star Wars expanded universe, which take a deeper look at the many races and planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

All of these come with their own universe of Star Wars collectables.

With such a wealth of Star Wars toys on offer it can be a chore to search through them, which is why we’ve done the hard work for you.

These are what caught our eye from amongst all the Star Wars gifts on offer today.

Best Star Wars toys

The Child animatronic from the Mandalorian

The break-out star of Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, was undoubtably The Child, Grogu – better known as Baby Yoda.

This animated toy version of the little-green charmer is motorised, meaning it can move its head and ears, as well as open and closing its eyes.

Accompanied with sounds inspired by the series, this model can closely mimic how the character acts on the show.

Two versions are available based on how Baby Yoda appears in the first and second series of The Mandalorian.

This animatronic makes a great Star Wars gift for a kid or adult who was enraptured by the most adorable character in the Star Wars Universe.

Star Wars 'Forces of Destiny' Princess Leia and R2-D2 adventure set

Princess Leia – armed with her trusty blaster – is ready to take down an AT-AT walker and fend off the Imperial forces on the ice planet of Hoth, alongside faithful companion, R2-D2.

Based on a her appearance at the beginning of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes back, the model has a removable vest, blaster and boots as well as real hair plaited into one of her signature braids.

Now there’s nothing that can stop General Organa from leading the Rebel Alliance to victory against the evil Empire.

Darth Vader toy lightsaber

Buy now from the The Disney Store.

Fall to the Dark Side with this toy lightsaber.

Take part in epic battles as the light and sound of the blade reacts to the motions you make, allowing you to become a true Sith warrior.

Then when you’re done vanquishing the Rebel Alliance, you can detach the red blade, and carry the hilt around using the attached belt clip.

A blue version of the Skywalker ‘saber that features throughout the main Star Wars saga is also available, so you can stage your own lightsaber battles with a friend.

Jedi vs Sith deluxe figure lightsaber duel set

Buy now from The Disney Store (£25.95).

Stage epic battles between the forces of good and evil with this playset, featuring 10 characters from across the nine main Star Wars films.

On the light side of the Force are Mace Windu, Rey, Qui-Gon Jinn, Luke Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda, while Darth Vader, Dark Maul, Count Dooku and Kylo Ren represent the dark side.

The figures are all moulded to a high quality and fully painted with refined features.

Either recreate your favourite lightsaber duels from the film, or create new match ups between characters across the franchise.

Best Star Wars gifts

Star Wars gift bag

While your gift receiver might be able to feel their presents using the Force, this gift bag means they won’t be able to see it.

While anything on this list can serve as a brilliant gift for any Star Wars fan, this large gift bag will take all the fuss out of wrapping it up and comes with a fun joke from the Galaxy’s favourite villain, Darth Vader.

Pandora Star Wars gift set

Buy now from Pandora (£55.00).

If you’re looking for a more romantic Star Wars gift for a birthday or Valentine’s day, then this Pandora charm Star Wars gift set might be just the thing.

This charm features Yoda on his Degoba home that’s highlighted with green-blue enamel.

Whoever you say “I love you” to with this gift, then they’ll have no choice but to say “I know”.

Star Wars Lego Luke Skywalker (Red Five) helmet

Buy now from Lego (£59.99).

Trust your inner Jedi and use the Force to build your own version of Luke’s iconic helmet from Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope out of this 675 piece lego set – or alternately, you could just follow the instructions.

Once assembled the helmet features movie faithful details such as orange goggles, a microphone and internal padding (though it may not be too comfortable, as it's made from Lego).

The kit comes with a nameplate and integrated stand, meaning it’s ready to take its place as a striking display piece as soon as you’re done.

Read our list of the best space themed Lego sets for details on other Star Wars Lego sets, as well as all manner of rocket ships and alien landscapes.

Skywalker legacy lightsaber

Buy now at The Disney Store (£135.00).

There’s not a Star Wars fan out there that hasn’t at some point picked up a stick, pole or pen and pretended it was an elegant weapon from a more civilised age – the famous lightsaber.

But with this high quality replica of the famous Skywalker lightsaber, you needn’t provide your own soundtrack of ‘vwooms’ and clashes as you duel your fate.

Instead, this has a push button on the side which activates lights and sounds that react to your motions as you swing it through the air.

This high- end Star Wars collectable comes with a display stand.

A version in the style of Darth Vader’s lightsaber, including red blade, is also available.

Best Star Wars games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Immerse yourself in the world of Star Wars as a young Jedi on the run from the empire.

Learn how to survive in a Galaxy that wants you dead with only your light sabre and a handful of allies to guide you on your way.

Complete your training, dodge Imperial Inquisitors and attempt to revive the fallen Jedi Order.

Available on PC, Play Station and Xbox.

Star Wars Don’t Upset The Wookiee! Card Game

If there’s one key to any Star Wars game, it’s to always let the wookiee win.

That shouldn’t take long, as this family based card game is designed to take around 20 minutes and is suitable for players of all ages – both kids and adults.

The cards are all decorated with adorable depictions of Chewbacca, and are stored inside an adorable plush version of the wookiee, making it a great gift for any Chewie fan.

Star Wars Outer Rim

Buy now from Zatu Games (£51.95).

Take on the role of a bounty hunter, dodging between the wretched hives of scum and villainy along the outer rim of the Galaxy in this Star Wars board game.

Play as one of Star Wars’ favourite rogues – including Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and Boba Fett – as you enlist new crewmates, take on daring missions, pick up bounties and try to build your standing with three factions, all while trying to dodge your fellow players.

Can be played by 1 to 4 players.

Best Star Wars clothing

Rey fancy dress costume

Take on the role of the fearless heroine from the Star Wars sequel series – Rey.

This set is based on her outfit from the The Force Awakens, when she was first seen as a scavenger in the junkyards of Jakku.

Comes with the top, trousers, sleeves, belt and bracer.

Storm Trooper Star Wars back pack

This back pack is decorated with some of the most iconic designs from the Star Wars universe – Storm Troopers, Star Destroyers, the Death Star and of course Darth Vader himself.

Designed to fit A4 folders and laptops, this bag works just as well for kids needing a new school bag, as adults you want to show their Star Wars love.

Comes with twin padded shoulder straps and a carry handle, and has a separate zip pocket on the front.

R2-D2 children's t-shirt

Buy now from Fruugo (£16.99).

This is the t-shirt you are looking for.

Despite never speaking a word, R2-D2 remains one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe.

Along with fellow droid, C-3PO, he is the only character to appear in all nine of the main Star Wars films, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Show the little droid some of the love he deserves with this T-shirt, which shows an outline of the character on a black background.

Best Star Wars homeware

Darth Vader wall canvas

Darth Vader’s iconic helmet has made him one of the best villains of all time.

On this display wall canvas a sleek black and white design depicts the outline of the famous helmet, with in the shine of the dome we see Luke walking underneath Tatooine’s twin suns.

The end result is a striking work of art that would look good in any Star Wars fan's home.

Search your feelings, you know it to be true.

Lightsaber Salt and pepper grinders

Buy now from Menkind (£40.00).

Add some Star Wars to your dining table with these lightsaber salt and pepper grinders.

One is based on the design of Skywalker’s lightsaber, the other Darth Vader’s.

Be careful though – it could be hard to resist the impulse to grab them and have a lightsaber fight of your own over the dinner table.

Glow-in-the-dark Death Star clock

Buy now from EMP (£15.99).

This clock is both stylish and practical, as the glow-in-the-dark hands and numbers let you tell the time even in the middle of the night or the depths of space.

Looking for more ideas for around the house? Check out our list of home decor gift ideas for astronomy and space fans.